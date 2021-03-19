Pasco School District lockout lifted after reports of police activity

PASCO, Wash. — According to the Pasco School District, four schools in the area were on lockout due to police activity in the area. Those schools are as follows: Pasco High School, Emerson Elementary School, Captain Gray STEM Elementary School & Longfellow Elementary School.

In an emergency tweet, the Pasco School District remarked that they were following guidance from the Pasco Police Department. The PSD says that the lockout took place due to police activity in the neighboring area.

During a lockout, no one is allowed in or out of these schools. That includes school faculty and staff. All entrances to these four schools are currently locked, per the guidance of local law enforcement.

This lockout was lifted 11 minutes after the initial tweet was sent. Normal operations have resumed for the day.

UPDATE (9:30 a.m.): Lockout has been lifted at Pasco HS, Emerson Elementary, Captain Gray STEM Elementary, Longfellow Elementary and Early Learning Center. Schools have resumed normal operations. pic.twitter.com/lCI3Bpnk03 — Pasco Schools (@PascoSD1) March 19, 2021

No further information has been revealed regarding the nature of the lockout order.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information as it is provided.

