Pasco School District pumpkin competition combines education and fun

Students at Markham Elementary in Pasco have the chance to win some free pumpkins.

This is part of a learning incentive by the school.

According to Wendi Manthei, the principal, there are multiple ways to win.

These include listening to fall stories read by teachers followed by a short quiz and completing family fun STEM activity packets.

“We are encouraging kids to read and do academics at home while making it fun for them at the same time,” Manthei said.

The students with the highest participation in the activities will win.

Manthei said they can pick up their pumpkins as early as next week once the winners are announced.

Hatch Patch donated dozens of pumpkins to the district.

