Pasco School District: Steve Christensen on track for a third-term

PASCO, Wash. — Results for the Nov. 2 election have just been posted for candidates running for positions in the Pasco School District.

For Director No. 3, Steve Christensen, who is running for a third term, is ahead with a majority of the vote at 72.63%.

He is against Cynthia Ledesma, a mother of two high schoolers, who has been studying education and hopes to help progress the district. Ledesma received 26.98% of the votes.

0.39% of the votes were write-in, bringing the current total number of votes to 7,106.

For Director No. 5, Board President Amy Freeman Phillips is leading with 55.22% of the vote. She has three kids in the Pasco district and eight years of service to the board.

Her opponent, Michelle Andres, is a retired teacher pledging to “stand for parents’ choice and family values” with 43.66% of the vote.

1.12% of the votes were write-in, bringing the current total number of votes to 7,124.

Steve Simmons ran unopposed for the Director No. 4 position.

This is an ongoing story and it will be updated accordingly.

WANT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT ELECTION RACES IN YOUR COMMUNITY? EXPLORE BELOW:

WANT A LOOK AT RESULTS STATEWIDE: WA State Results

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.