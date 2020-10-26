Pasco School District to present blended learning plan, dates during Tuesday’s board meeting

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco School District administrators will present PSD’s blended learning model and school start dates to the board of directors during a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

During the meeting, administrators will go over both the plan for elementary students and the plan for middle and high school students. The meeting will be live streamed on PSD’s YouTube channel

The district plans to implement an AA/BB schedule for elementary students. Students in Group A will attend in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday and continue with at-home learning on Thursday and Friday. Students in Group B will attend in-person classes on Thursday and Friday and continue with at-home learning on Monday and Tuesday. All students will stay home on Wednesdays.

RELATED: Pasco School District athletics will resume on Nov. 9

Kindergarten through 2nd grade students will start attending classes in person starting on November 9. 3rd through 5th grade students will start on November 16.

Middle and High School students will also follow the AA/BB schedule. The district plans to transition them to blended learning no earlier than the start of 2nd trimester on Dec. 3, depending on community health conditions at that time.

For more information or to view the PowerPoint presentations that will be shared at Tuesday’s meeting, click here