Pasco schools cancel meal distributions for Sept. 15 due to poor air quality

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

PASCO, Wash. — Due to poor air quality the Pasco School District has made the following changes to their lunch distribution program.

All meal distributions and bus deliveries for Sept. 15 is cancelled.

If the air quality improves, students can pick up meals for the rest of the week tomorrow, Sept. 16. This means they will take home three breakfasts and three lunches.

The district asks you to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while picking up meals.

The meal distribution time is shortened to limit student exposure to the hazardous air conditions. Meals will be available for pick-up at the following times:

Elementary Schools: 12:00–1:00 p.m.

Middle Schools: 12:30–1:30 p.m.

High Schools: 12:00–1:00 p.m.

Bus meal deliveries will also occur Wednesday morning, bringing three days’ worth of meals. Students should wear masks and limit their time outside to reduce smoke exposure.

We will continue to update you on changes made by the school district.

