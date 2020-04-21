Pasco schools to start feeding kids every day of the week

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco School District is expanding its student food service program to provide children with food to eat every day of the week.

Starting Friday, when students pick up ‘Grab & Go’ meals from the district, they will also pick up meals for Saturday and Sunday.

Students will be bring home a total of three lunches and three breakfasts on Fridays. These meals are free and available to all children in Pasco.

Currently, meals are only available for weekdays.

Students can pick up meals at more than three dozen school distribution sites and neighborhood bus stop delivery locations. You can find a full list of meal pick-up and delivery locations here.

Comments

comments