Pasco Second Harvest center helped 100,000 families through Mobile Markets in 2020

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Second Harvest held 132 Mobile Markets out of the Pasco development center in 2020 and helped thousands of families in need of food supplies.

“This year we served 100,000 families out of the Pasco development center just with Mobile Markets,” said Second Harvest Community Partnership Director Eric Williams.

Williams told KAPP-KVEW that Second Harvest had 130 mobile distributions in 2019, and the pandemic caused that number to significantly increase.

Second Harvest will host one of their first Mobile Markets of 2021 in Kennewick on Wednesday.

The distribution is at Eastgate Elementary School from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. or while supplies last.

“We want to make sure and distribute as much of that food as we can and come as close to as we can to having enough for everyone,” said Williams.

For more information on when Second Harvest will host their Mobile Markets visit their website here.

