Pasco senior with Alzheimer’s is missing for the second time in seven months

PASCO, Wash. — Authorities in the Tri-Cities are on the lookout for an 83-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease who has gone missing and may be in danger. This is the second time that officers from the Pasco Police Department are looking to recover the man as he disappeared from his home back in December 2020.

According to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police, Rafael Naranjo-Rios went missing from the 1900-block W Jay St near Interstate 192 this morning (Wednesday, July 14). Authorities noted that this isn’t the first time he’s wandered off in any direction.

Naranjo-Rios is not considered dangerous to the police. He is an elderly Spanish-speaking man who believes he needs to go to work. Authorities say that he is approximately five feet tall and weighs around 147 lbs.

He is bald and was last known to be wearing black pants and brown work boots. He may have a hat on and Pasco Police do not know what kind of shirt he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

In December, a Benton-Franklin Transit driver spotted Naranjo-Rios more than two miles away from his home after he was reported missing that same day.

Keep an eye out for Naranjo-Rios if you’re in Pasco today. If you spot him, you’re urged to call PPD Dispatch at (509) 628-0333 and provide information about where and when you saw him.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details arise.

