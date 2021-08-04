Pasco speeder ejected from car in mid-air before crashing into parked train

by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — Police are investigating a bizarre incident in which a burglary suspect was ejected from their car at high speeds while sailing through the air and into a parked train on Tuesday night.

According to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police, officers were dispatched to the BNSF railyard east of the W Clark St & S Tacoma St intersection around 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3. PPD investigators assessed the situation as the alleged driver was transported to a nearby hospital for significant yet non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told Pasco Police that they saw the suspect driving “at 100 miles per hour,” cruising through stop signs toward the T-intersection at Clark/Tacoma. Eyewitnesses, including a locomotive engineer, a passerby, and BNSF staff, told police that the Corolla ran a stop sign, drove over the curb on a slight embankment, and went airborne over rail lines.

The locomotive engineer said the vehicle was eye-level with his viewing window as the train rolled southbound, meaning the car was roughly 10 feet above the ground. Investigators determined that the car made an impact with the ground, cartwheeled, and crashed into the side of a parked train. Witnesses saw a large cloud of dust/dirt while the driver was ejected from the vehicle and settled about two boxcars away.

As you can see in the photos above, the car ended up getting wedged between two boxcars, which took two wreckers to remove. The BNSF is assessing the rails, yard, and rolling stock to ensure no serious damage was accrued.

The suspect has not been taken into police custody as he receives medical attention at a local hospital. However, he is being investigated for DUI, reckless driving, and a shoplift that occurred 15 minutes prior to the crash. Staff recognized the suspect for previously trespassing at their store on June 26, 2021. The shoplift is being investigated as a burglary since the suspect trespassed and stole from the store.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are announced.

