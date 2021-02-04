Pasco speeder hits 100 MPH on Cable Bridge, ditches car

PASCO, Wash. — A staple of the Tri-Cities community, the Ed Hendler Bridge (better known locally as the Cable Bridge) is a landmark of the region that’s treated with respect. However, that sentiment is not going to stop some people from driving recklessly or evading police.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Thorson, authorities are looking for a man that drove over the Cable Bridge (SR 397) at more than 100 MPH earlier today.

Troopers attempted to stop this car being driven over the Cable Bridge (SR 397) at over 100 mph. The driver abandon the car and fled on foot near 6th and Clark in Pasco. Troopers and @PascoPoliceDept are still in the area looking for the suspect. pic.twitter.com/ntnRTa2l3q — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) February 4, 2021

After speeding over the bridge, the man was said to drive near Fiesta Foods. His car was discovered near W Clark St & N 6th Ave in Pasco, but he was no longer in the vehicle. Authorities say the man left his vehicle and fled on foot, allegedly running down the street and hopping over a fence.

Later on, it was reported that the suspect may have run into a nearby home. Law enforcement officials arrived at the house and conducted a search, but the suspect was not discovered.

It was also revealed that the vehicle in question had been reported stolen.

Authorities are actively pursuing this case. They do not know the identity of the man in question at this point, but are continuing their investigations. Anyone with information regarding this case should reach out to their local authorities.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided on KAPP-KVEW and YakTriNews.com as it becomes available.

