Pasco stabbing suspect injures two men with knife

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco police arrested a stabbing suspect accused of injuring two men with a knife during a fight Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the 700 block of W. Leola St. at about 8:35 p.m. and detained three men who appeared to have been in the fight.

After questioning the men and witnesses, police said they determined that 26-year-old Jose Mendoza-Sandoval got “belligerent” with one of the men and went after him with a knife with other people nearby.

A second man tried to disarm Mendoza-Sandoval and was injured in the process. Together, the two men got the knife out of the suspect’s hand and held him down until police arrived.

Both men got cuts on their hands and one of them had a puncture wound to the torso.

Mendoza-Sandoval was arrested and booked at the Franklin County Jail on two counts of second-degree assault.

