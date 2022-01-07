Pasco storage facility ignites, fire damages dozens of units

PASCO, Wash. — Firefighters from across Southeastern Washington converged at the Security Mini Storage facility in Pasco this evening as dozens of storage units erupted in flames on Thursday evening.

KAPP KVEW’s Ellie Nakamoto-White spoke to City of Pasco Fire PIO Ben Shearer, who then clarified further details on Facebook Live.

Two initial reports came in at 4:26 pm, leading first responders from across the region to converge on the 100-block of S 28th Avenue. Kennewick, Richland, Franklin Co. No. 3, and Walla Walla firefighters all responded to the call.

Management told Shearer that the 400 building of the storage facility caught fire. Under normal circumstances, the fire would be put out quickly, but flames spread from unit to unit through the attic of this structure.

Overall, Pasco fire officials expect between 5o and 55 units to have been impacted—though an investigation is ongoing to make sure of that.

“This is a labor-intensive fire because of all of the storage construction—having to get into each storage unit,” Shearer said. “They’re having to go through each unit and clear each unit to make sure the fire is out.”

No one was injured as a result of the fire, and the initial cause remains the top subject of their investigation. Pasco fire officials are in contact with the renter of the unit where the fire began and have confirmed that no hazardous or toxic items were in the storage unit.

Stay clear of S 28th Ave on Thursday night as Pasco fire officials have closed down the roadway and will remain on the scene for several hours.

Ben Franklin Transit brought in a bus where crews can warm up and rehab from their intensive fire response.

Authorities have successfully contained the fire.

