Pasco suspect at large after shooting victim’s leg, fleeing alley

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — Authorities are on the search for a male suspect accused of shooting someone in the leg at an alley near the intersection of 3rd Ave at Columbia St in Pasco on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was described by officials from the Pasco Police Department as a white male wearing black, baggy shorts, black shoes with white soles, and a black backpack with a white stripe down the middle.

KAPP-KVEW’s Ellie Nakamoto-White spoke to Pasco PD’s Sgt. Pruneda, who confirmed the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. on March 15, 2022. The suspect was last seen leaving an alley in the area.

First responders rushed to the scene and made contact with the victim, who had a clear gunshot wound in their leg. They were promptly transported to an area hospital for emergency evaluation and treatment. No further details on their current condition have been announced.

A K9 unit was deployed to the scene at the same time that Pasco police officers patrolled the area. They were unable to locate the man, but do not think there is a present danger to the public.

Authorities confirmed that the victim and suspect had a conversation in the alleyway, but it’s unclear whether they knew each other prior to this incident.

Drones have been deployed to take photos and videos of the crime scene.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

