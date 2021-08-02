Pasco SUV occupants stalked, rammed into, and shot at target overnight

by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — Police are investigating a violent altercation between the drivers of two Ford Expedition SUVs that involved a chase, vehicular assault, and shots fired around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, August 2.

According to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police, gunshots were reported near W Agate St & N 22nd Ave early on Monday morning. After the incident concluded, PPD officers were able to catch up with the driver of the blue Expedition, who suffered glass lacerations and was medically evaluated and treated at a local hospital. Initially, authorities believed this person suffered knife wounds.

That driver told Pasco police that the altercation began after he noticed occupants of the black Expedition looking at his vehicle. They allegedly followed him and eventually rammed into his blue SUV.

Each of the drivers allegedly stopped at Agate and 22nd, where the driver of the blue SUV ran from his vehicle as an occupant of the black SUV fired a gunshot in his direction. The bullet didn’t connect with its target, and the shooter allegedly abandoned the black SUV that fled from the scene in a sedan being driven by an unknown suspect.

PPD investigators recovered a shell casing from the street. The bloody driver was cut by flying glass from his vehicle. Police investigators say they have no clear motive, but believe the victim was targeted. Therefore, it’s not being considered an instance of “road rage.”

Police have contacted the owner of the black Expedition, but the driver is still missing. They urge anyone with information to contribute to call PPD dispatch at (509) 628-0333 or email Officer Josh Cochran. Don’t forget to cite Case No. 21-22632 (Aggravated Assault).

