Pasco Taco Crawl canceled
PASCO, Wash. — This year’s Pasco Taco Crawl was canceled Tuesday amid ongoing coronavirus concerns.
The popular event was scheduled to happen from April 17 to May 2 in downtown Pasco. All proceeds were going to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.
“We are so sad that we all have to miss out on this wonderful, delicious event, but we know that keeping you safe is the most important priority right now. We will be refunding all booklets purchased ASAP,” a post on the Pasco Taco Crawl Facebook page said.
The event is asking the public to make a donation to the local Boys and Girls Club, which has already had to cancel a major fundraiser due to the global pandemic.
“[Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties] are still committed to providing emergency childcare to support first responders, healthcare workers, essential community personnel, and those parents who must work to maintain employment. They need the support of YOU, their fellow Taco Crawlers!”