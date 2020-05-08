Pasco teacher dies after suffering burns while working on car

PASCO, Wash. — A Pasco teacher died at a Seattle hospital after suffering severe burns while working on a car Monday evening.

Jeffrey Hanan, 65, was working at a garage at 4312 Road 111 when much of his body became covered in fuel that somehow ignited, according to the Pasco Fire Department.

First responders were called to the scene just past 6 p.m. Hanan was transported to a local hospital before being flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office said he died at the hospital Tuesday after suffering burns to 50% of his body. His death was ruled an accident.

Shane Edinger, spokesman for the Pasco School District, said Hanan taught welding and metals at Pasco High School since 2016. Before that, he taught math and science for the Kennewick School District.

Hanan had been a teacher in the Tri-Cities for decades. His LinkedIn profile says he began teaching in Kennewick in 1978.

His wife Bernice, commonly known as “Bernie,” taught Spanish at Chiawana High School before retiring last year. Edinger said Hanan was probably going join her in retirement soon.

