Pasco teenager arrested for October drive-by shooting

by Dylan Carter

Images courtesy of the Pasco Police Department, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — Roughly a month after a drive-by shooting outside of the convenience store at N 10th Ave & W Lewis St, Pasco police officers have arrested a teenage suspect linked to the crime.

According to a social media post from the Pasco Police Department, 19-year-old Eduardo Aguilar was arrested in Kennewick by Detectives with the PPD’s Street Crimes and ISD teams around 2:30 p.m on Wednesday, November 3.

Late at night on October 9, the occupants of two vehicles got into an altercation at the gas pumps outside of Metro Mart. A car carrying the victim pulled up near an occupied SUV and all parties engaged in a shouting match. One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and fired into the car several times, striking the victim.

A driver brought the victim of this shooting to a nearby emergency room immediately to ensure they received proper medical attention. After a month, PPD officers confirm that the victim underwent surgery and has since recovered.

Pasco police investigations revealed that the suspects entered the Metro Mart before they were involved in this shooting. Detectives followed their leads, identified this suspect and located him. Details on the shooting were withheld during the investigation to afford detectives a chance to complete their work.

Anyone with additional details to contribute to their search is encouraged to contact PPD dispatch at (509) 628-0333 or email Detective Jesse Romero (romeroj@pasco-wa.gov) and cite Case No. 21-30376.

