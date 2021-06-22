Pasco teenager chased by police, arrested for domestic violence stabbing

PASCO, Wash. — A teenager was arrested early on Monday morning after allegedly stabbing a victim in a domestic violence-qualifying relationship and running from the cops.

According to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police, 18-year-old Kevin Mauricio Contreras was arrested around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, June 21. He was located and apprehended for allegedly stabbing his victim on the 1900-block of Parkview Blvd shortly before 2:00 a.m. Authorities identified the relationship between the suspect and the victim as being in “a DV-qualifying relationship with Contreras.”

The victim was treated at a regional hospital for their wounds, which were considered non-life-threatening.

Pasco Police officers investigated the general area of the stabbing and located Contreras. He led them on a short foot chase and a scuffle. Officers say that they were able to arrest Contreras by showing him a conducted electrical weapon (CEW) as two other officers applied handcuffs.

Contreras was reportedly booked into the Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold for assault to the second degree. However, Pasco Police are still seeking any additional information about this case. If you have any contributing information, you are urged to contact PPD Dispatch at (509)628-0333 or email Officer Travis Park at parkt@pasco-wa.gov (cite Case No. 21-17843).

This is a breaking news story. An update or follow-up article will be issued if further details are revealed by Pasco Police.

