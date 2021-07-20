Pasco teenager dies in rollover accident while exiting I-182 at Road 68
PASCO, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers confirm that an 18-year-old from Pasco passed away due to injuries sustained in a single-car accident on Monday afternoon.
According to a memo by the WSP, the driver was headed westbound on I-182 around 2:06 p.m. on July 19. WSP Troopers determined that the driver attempted to exit the highway at Road 68.
Authorities say that he failed to negotiate the curve on the off-ramp, causing his vehicle to roll over. His totaled car came to a rest in a nearby bike path. First responders rushed to the scene to assist the young man, but he was pronounced dead at the crash site.
His next of kin was notified by WSP Troopers, who identified the victim as Eli Barajas-Diaz.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident but confirmed that he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Impairment from drugs and/or alcohol was not a factor in this isolated incident. Additionally, no other vehicles were involved in the accident.
The collision caused heavier traffic than usual near Road 68 off of I-182 during the afternoon.
This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be published if further information is revealed.
