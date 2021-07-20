Pasco teenager dies in rollover accident while exiting I-182 at Road 68

by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers confirm that an 18-year-old from Pasco passed away due to injuries sustained in a single-car accident on Monday afternoon.

According to a memo by the WSP, the driver was headed westbound on I-182 around 2:06 p.m. on July 19. WSP Troopers determined that the driver attempted to exit the highway at Road 68.

Authorities say that he failed to negotiate the curve on the off-ramp, causing his vehicle to roll over. His totaled car came to a rest in a nearby bike path. First responders rushed to the scene to assist the young man, but he was pronounced dead at the crash site.

RELATED: Selah teen hurt after semi-truck struck her Mini Cooper on I-82 in Yakima

His next of kin was notified by WSP Troopers, who identified the victim as Eli Barajas-Diaz.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident but confirmed that he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Impairment from drugs and/or alcohol was not a factor in this isolated incident. Additionally, no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The collision caused heavier traffic than usual near Road 68 off of I-182 during the afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be published if further information is revealed.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINE FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Car collides with combine harvester near Touchet, DUI suspected

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.