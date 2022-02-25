Pasco teenager’s ‘anxiety picture book’ created for school assignment goes viral on TikTok

PASCO, Wash. — When 17-year-old Amara Daniel turned in a school assignment to her health and fitness teacher, she didn’t expect it to go viral on social media.

The Chiawana High School junior had created a picture book expressing her views and feelings on anxiety, a mental health issue she’s no stranger to.

“I’ve dealt with it for years and so it was something very, very close to home for me,” Daniel said. “It’s really hard for people to understand that it’s not just mental, it’s physical.”

The Pasco teen filled up pages and pages with colorful words and drawings that spoke from her heart.

“I was like, ‘it could be cool if I could make it rhyme’ so I took out a rhyming dictionary,” Daniel said. “‘I could make your stomach ache, and your hands shake, I could make you feel stressed, I could make you feel depressed’ and it was just like things started flowing.”

Daniel said creating the book was ” a really cool experience.”

“[Anxiety] makes you feel sick and some people don’t understand that and so I felt like it was kind of a way for me to explain it in a different way,” Daniel said.

Her teacher, Heather Johnson, was so moved by the book she decided to post it on TikTok, hoping it would inspire someone else.

“I was just in a mood where I wanted to share something positive to help me feel better and it ended up

making a lot of people feel better,” Johnson said.

In just a few days, the TikTok video received hundreds of thousands of views and thousands of likes from users all over the world.

Daniel, who was at the airport when she heard the news, said she was “shocked.”

“I started crying and it made me feel like I was not alone,” Daniel said. “I didn’t think it’d reach so many people or that so many people felt the same way that I do.”

Johnson added that the whole community is “incredibly proud of what she’s done.”

“Projects like this are literally why teachers fall in love with teaching. All we want is to provide students with

opportunities to share their voice,” Johnson said. “It’s really cool. I am just so excited for her and her family.”

Johnson noted that the past couple of years have been tough both mentally and emotionally for “teachers, for educators everywhere and for students” which is why she’s hoping others will be inspired by Daniel’s artwork.

“I’m excited because they’re seeing some kid be vulnerable, share their story, and have it be received by the world,” Johnson said.

For Daniel, even though her assignment is finished, her creativity is continuing to flow. She’s working on potentially turning the picture book into a series as she’s surrounded by people dealing with a variety of mental health disorders.

“I’m reaching people from all over. People with therapists, people with anxiety, people with kids who

struggle with it and maybe don’t know how to help them and I think it’s a great way for them to realize that it’s

not just them and it’s not just one of us or a few of us. It’s all of us,” Daniel said. “I just want people listening to know that you’re not alone and you should reach out for help whether that’s a friend, a parent, a teacher, counselor.”

To view the TikTok post, click here.

