Pasco teens, 13 & 16, behind bars for violently carjacking local women

by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — A pair of middle school-aged children were booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center after leading a string of violent carjackings in the area near Ochoa Middle School this week.

According to Pasco police officers, the suspects’ first offense was on Tuesday, November 9 at 1:40 p.m. A mother was unloading her children from her black Nissan Pathfinder SUV on the 900-block of N Elm St when her car was suddenly stolen.

Officers believe she either left the keys inside of her car or dropped them somewhere nearby. Security camera footage from the neighborhood showed a single suspect entering the car and driving it away.

The following morning around 10:30 a.m., a family member noticed the stolen SUV near the intersection of N Oregon Ave & E Lewis St in Pasco. There were six teenagers hanging out in the car, which sped off toward Ochoa Middle School while police were called.

Officers located the abandoned car on the 600-block of Madrona Ave with all of the victim’s car seats missing from the interior. Pasco police investigators dipped into funds from their foundation to replace all three of the stolen car seats.

Then at 6:45 p.m. that evening, a woman in a white Chevy Colorado pickup truck noticed teens who seemed to be having car trouble near W Ainsworth St & S 9th Ave. She offered to give them a ride to their destination roughly two and a half miles away.

When she stopped the car, the two teenage boys attempted to force her out of her car with the keys inside. They pushed and pulled her onto the street, tearing her pants and cutting her knees in the process. She picked herself up, fought back into the car, and retained her belongings, forcing the suspects to run away into the night.

Detectives and officers responded to the scene, spoke with the victim, and identified the suspects as the same teenage boys who committed the prior crimes. Street Crimes detectives fanned out, searched the area, and found the 13 and 16-year-old suspects.

They were booked into Juvenile Detention on investigative holds for robbery as separate charges are being investigated.

