Pasco woman, 80, injured in rollover accident on S.R. 240 in Kennewick

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Neil Fischer, KAPP-KVEW

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An elderly woman from Pasco was transported to a local hospital on Thursday morning after she suffered injuries in a rollover accident on the eastbound lane of S.R. 240.

According to a press memo issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident took place around 10:43 a.m. on August 19. The 80-year-old Pasco resident merged onto S.R. 240 from Columbia Center Blvd as two other drivers were headed eastbound on the highway.

WSP Troopers determined that the elderly woman merged unsafely, forcing a 41-year-old driver from Spokane to move into the left lane. They struck a third driver (a Kennewick teenager), who then overcorrected and struck the Pasco woman’s vehicle.

Her car then rolled into the median and came to a rest on its wheels. First responders were called to the scene and the woman was later transported to Trios Health for medical evaluation and treatment. Authorities have not provided further details regarding her condition, but they determined that she was at fault for unsafely changing lanes.

No one else was injured in the accident, but the Pasco woman and Spokane driver’s vehicles were each totaled. Authorities say there was no damage to the Kennewick teen’s car and that he was able to drive away from the scene safely.

If you experienced traffic on S.R. 240 near Columbia Center leading up to Noon on Thursday, this was likely the cause.

WSP Troopers confirmed that impairment from drugs/alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

