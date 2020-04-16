Pasco woman accused of stomping roommate’s kitten to death

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — A Pasco woman is accused of deliberately stomping her roommate’s kitten to death, according to Pasco police.

Cherrelle Dixon, 29, was arrested Wednesday afternoon near 14th and Sylvester around 3:30 p.m.

The incident appears to have stemmed from a verbal dispute between Dixon and her roommate.

Police said Dixon violently resisted arrest when officers tried to take her into custody, so they restrained her with “The Wrap,” a soft restraint system used by law enforcement.

Dixon was booked at the Franklin County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor animal cruelty and resisting arrest.

The suspect is known to the police department’s Mobile Outreach mental health professionals, who will be trying to refer her to mental health resources.

FOR THE RECORD, WE ARE STILL OUT THERE and people are still going to jail, even for misdemeanors. In fact, officers… Posted by Pasco Police on Thursday, April 16, 2020

