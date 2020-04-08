Pasco woman accused of threatening boyfriend with knife to his throat

Jessica Gabrielle Hernandez

PASCO, Wash. — A Pasco woman is facing a felony assault charge for a domestic incident Monday night at the Rodeway Inn.

Pasco police said Jessica Gabrielle Hernandez, 29, allegedly held a knife to her boyfriend’s throat at the motel on North Oregon Avenue near State Route 397 and threatened him.

Officers responded to the scene at about 9:12 p.m. They said the alleged victim did not require any immediate medical treatment.

After police interviewed Hernandez, the alleged victim and a witness, they arrested Hernandez on suspicion of second-degree assault/domestic violence.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Pasco PD.

