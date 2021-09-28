Pasco woman crashed into family’s cars, knocked down 71-year-old man

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — A 33-year-old woman is accused of crashing into several cars on a residential street in Pasco before knocking over a senior citizen while attempting to escape.

According to a Facebook post from the Pasco Police, officers were called to a neighborhood northwest of W Court St & N 20th Ave for reports of a car colliding with three parked cars. When authorities arrived on the 1800-block of N 24th Ave, they found a 71-year-old male victim lying in the street bleeding from the back of his head.

While medics rushed to the scene, police officers learned that the suspect knocked this man down while attempting to flee the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a silver car crash into a parked PT Cruiser, which crashed into a pickup truck, which knocked into another car. It was determined that these vehicles all belonged to a family, and the victim was the father of the group.

He went to the driver’s door of the silver car to check on the driver when the female suspect told him that she couldn’t stay because she had a warrant. She put the car into reverse, trapping the victim between her open door and the car, knocking him backward onto the pavement before speeding westbound on Opal St.

Medics arrived to treat the victim while officers located the suspect’s car parked crookedly near Jay St & N 22nd Ave. The vehicle was leaking coolant and had noticeable front-end damage.

Authorities linked the car to a nearby apartment, where the woman was convinced to speak with police. Officers were prepared to book the suspect, but she had a pre-existing medical condition and injuries that needed attention. She was admitted to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment, and her charges will be evaluated.

The victim’s injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening and local authorities say that he’s expected to be okay.

