Pasco woman crashes while fleeing cops in car she was ‘test driving’

David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — A Pasco woman was arrested for fleeing from police in a car that she was thinking about buying, then crashing it, authorities said.

Julieta Lopez, 28, was test driving a blue 1996 Ford Taurus when she cut off two oncoming cars on Court Street around 11 p.m. One of the cars had to slam the brakes to avoid crashing, police said.

An officer witnessed the incident and began to pursue Lopez.

The chase went northbound on 18th Avenue, then eastbound on Pearl Street through a residential neighborhood before coming to an end in an alley off Agate Street.

“The pursuit ended with the driver coming to a dead end and the car rolling up against a fence,” police said.

The officer confronted Lopez, removed her from the car and detained her on the ground as backup arrived.

Lopez, who was also found to have a revoked license, was booked into Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold for attempting to elude. She may also face misdemeanor charges.

Officers investigated whether the car was stolen or not, but the registered owner confirmed that Lopez was test driving the car and was potentially going to buy it.

