Pasco woman injured after veering lanes at Queensgate roundabout

by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — A 42-year-old woman from Pasco was injured this morning after she veered into the wrong lane at a roundabout and collided with another vehicle; potentially impacting the commutes of travelers heading through the Queensgate area on Friday morning.

According to a press memo issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP) on October 1, the Pasco woman was driving parallel to a 69-year-old Richland man driving a Ford F350 around 8:04 p.m. The pair was headed southbound on Queensgate Dr within the Richland city limits, where they entered a roundabout.

State Troopers determined that the woman, who drove a 2015 Chrysler 200, accidentally veered from the right lane to the left lane and collided with the Ford truck. A third party called the accident into local authorities and WSP Troopers responded to the area.

The Pasco woman was treated at the scene before being transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment. No further updates on her condition are being issued at this time, and we have decided to withhold her name due to the sensitive nature of the accident.

Each of the vehicles sustained reportable damage and was driven away from the scene of the crash. Each driver wore their seatbelts at the time of the collision, and authorities say that the Richland man did not suffer any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further relevant details are revealed.

