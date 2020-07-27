Pasco police officer’s wife injured in ATV accident in Idaho

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

GoFundMe

PASCO, Wash. – A Tri-Cities woman is recovering in Idaho after her arm was crushed in an ATV accident.

According to Tierney Becho, who has organized a GoFundMe to help the family, Mirza Michel, who is the wife of Pasco Police Department Officer Alex Michel, was vacationing in McCall, Idaho with her husband and two kids on Saturday when the crash happened.

Becho explains the ATV rolled onto her right arm, crushing it and requiring a portion of her arm to be amputated. She says Michel was Life Flighted to Boise where she had her first surgery and another is scheduled for Monday.

“Her husband Alex as well as their two kids, Sophia and Liam will need to remain in Idaho with her until she is released to come home. I would like to take some burden off of them to help with food, lodging as well as the huge amount of medical bills that will be coming up,” Becho wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Anyone who would like to support the family can find that fundraiser here.

Comments

comments