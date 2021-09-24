Pasco woman snatched a wig and twerked on a police car before her arrest

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — Yes, you read the headline correctly. A 37-year-old Pasco woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after she allegedly beat her victim through a sunroof before climbing onto a PPD patrol car and twerking in defiance.

According to a social media post from the Pasco Police Department, officers responded to Tuscany Plaza on Road 68 around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22 for reports of a violent altercation.

The victim, a 28-year-old woman from Pasco, drove to the lot in front of Fiesta Mexican Restaurant & Catering to meet the suspect. PPD officials say the pair had a dispute, and that the suspect brought a man with her to confront the victim.

Authorities say the victim refused to leave her vehicle but had the sunroof of her car open. The suspect allegedly climbed onto the hood of her victim’s car, leaned on the sunroof, reached inside, and began attacking her victim with a closed fist. She even pulled a wig off of the victim’s head and climbed inside the car to continue the assault.

The victim, who possessed a lawful permit to carry a concealed weapon, fired a handgun at the pavement—which she later told police was a warning shot to draw attention and get a bystander to call the police.

The first responding police officer allegedly pulled the two women apart as they fought for control of the handgun. Around the same time, Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies, followed by more PPD officers, arrived to provide backup.

After separating the two women, this Pasco police officer directed the suspect to stand in front of his patrol vehicle.

That’s when the suspect decided to climb on top of the patrol vehicle and twerk—leading the officer to establish probable cause and arrest her for assault. She was brought to the Franklin County Jail for assault to the third degree and may face further charges.

Identities have not been revealed as PPD officers believe she may be linked to a larger investigation than just this dispute. If they prove her connection to other crimes, the infamous twerker will face other serious charges.

