Pasco’s annual Cable Bridge run is still happening this year

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Runners, on your marks!

The 42nd annual Lampson Cable Ridge Run will be happening this year, despite the pandemic. The Pasco Parks and Recreation Department announced that participants will be able to choose between an in-person, socially distanced race experience and a virtual race experience.

RELATED: Hundreds braved the cold for the 40th Annual Lampson Cable Bridge Run

The live run will be held on Dec. 19 or Dec. 20 with participants choosing the date they want to run. Start times will also be chosen and spread out over the course of several hours to ensure safety for runners and volunteers.

Virtual race participants will be able to run a 10k, 5k or 1 mile race anytime between Dec. 17 and December 23 and they can post their results online.

For more details or to register for this year’s race, click here.