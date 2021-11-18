Pasco’s Sylvester Park is getting a new pair of youth soccer pitches from the NRPA & Disney

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: City of Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — The City of Pasco will revamp its youth sports and recreation services by developing two new mini soccer pitches at Sylvester Park thanks to funding and guidance from the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).

A release issued on Thursday afternoon confirms that two of Sylvester Park’s tennis courts are being converted into mini soccer courts where youth athletic leagues will participate in practices and games.

The city plans to have these renovations, including a resurfacing project for the remaining tennis court, completed by May 2021.

Centrally located near Lourdes Health at 501 W Sylvester St, Pasco leadership hopes to make this a hub for local youth and families. Sylvester Park is a short walk from Volunteer Park and about five blocks from Pasco High School.

The NRPA is partnering with The Walt Disney Company to improve access to youth sports across the country to promote healthier lifestyles for the next generation. Fewer than 20 towns and cities across the United States were selected to receive one of these grants.

“We’re pleased that the City was one of 16 selected out of the country for this grant, and we thank the NRPA and Disney,” said Zach Ratkai, Director of Administrative and Community Services.

This is part of an aligned mentality between the City of Pasco, NRPA and Disney that children who play sports tend to grow up healthier and feel better about themselves. That can translate to the classroom and future careers, where they feel empowered to be the best versions of themselves.

A crucial aspect of this initiative is a new training program left by the NRPA that will train Pasco Parks & Recreation leadership on how to instill equitable policies and improve access to sports programs for Tri-Cities youth.

