Passenger ejected in Benton County rollover crash, driver arrested

Benton County Sheriff's Office

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating a violent rollover crash that happened Friday morning in rural Benton County.

A minivan rolled near the intersection of East Reese Road and South Travis Road around 7 a.m.

One female passenger to be ejected from the vehicle and was transported to Kadlec Medical Center with injuries. Her condition was not immediately available.

The driver was arrested and will be facing possible charges of reckless driving, deputies said.

No names were released and the investigation is ongoing.

