Pastor who led mask-optional church service now in ICU with COVID-19

Ariana Lake by Ariana Lake

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Since the first weekend in May, Candlelight Christian Fellowship has been welcoming worshipers online and in-person to the Coeur d’Alene church building. In a video last April, Pastor Paul Van Noy encouraged people to social distance at church and wash their hands. He also addressed masks.

“If you are comfortable wearing a face mask, we want you to feel comfortable wearing a face mask,” Van Noy said. “If you do not feel comfortable wearing a face mask, you certainly do not have to.”

At the time of the Facebook live video, masks were not required in public spaces in Idaho. Now, there is a mask mandate in Kootenai County that requires people to wear a face covering indoors if they can’t social distance. According to Coeur d’ Alene City Councilwoman Kikki Miller, churches are not exempt from the rule.