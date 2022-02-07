Patchy morning fog and cold, then nice and mild this afternoon! -Briana

Hello, sunrise! The weeks starts off on a beautiful note. With the extra cloud coverage Monday morning, the pinks and oranges showed up for a beautiful view across the Mid-Columbia.

Patchy morning fog and cold temperatures to start off the morning hours. Highs will be above average across the Mid-Columbia this afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s to mid 50s Monday. Plenty of sunshine after a cloudy start to the day. Cold temperatures and valley fog return overnight.