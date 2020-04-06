PD: Driver crashes through gate at Walla Walla University, punches out window

COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — Police say a driver who appeared intoxicated rammed through a gate at Walla Walla University, then punched out a window of a parked vehicle Monday morning.

Adam Dickinson, 32, was driving erratically in the 700 block of SW Bade St. when he drove through the university’s maintenance lot, the College Place Police Department said.

When authorities arrived to the scene, Dickinson was bleeding heavily from his right arm and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, police said.

Further investigation revealed that Dickinson crashed through the gate, got out of his vehicle and punched through the window of a parked trailer, which caused his arm injury.

Dickinson told police he was looking for a “missing female” when the incident occurred.

He was also tied to some other crimes that occurred in Walla Walla.

Dickinson was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla for further treatment. He will be booked at the Walla Walla County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, malicious mischief and reckless driving.

