PD: Pasco gunshot victim remembers attempted murder suspect’s name during recovery, leading to arrest

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — A Kennewick man is accused of shooting a person in the head multiple times during a drug deal in Pasco last year.

The Pasco Police Department said Joshua Anthony Welch, 25, was arrested last week on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. His bail was set at $1 million on Aug. 14.

Police said the shooting happened on December 10, 2019. The victim was rushed to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco before being airlifted to a Spokane hospital, where he has been recovering and slowly remembering what happened.

Last week, police said he was able to name and identify his shooter, which led to Welch’s arrest.

