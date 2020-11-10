PD: Pasco man going through mental crisis assaults sister, steals her car

PASCO, Wash. – A Pasco man was arrested for robbing and assaulting his sister on Tuesday morning.

“Basically what we had was a person who was going through a mental crisis and we were dealing with him because his family had called us to help,” said Sergeant Rigo Pruneda with the Pasco Police Department.

Officers say around 4 a.m. the 37-year-old man was being aggressive so they decided it would be best for him to go somewhere else.

“We just wanted him to leave because he was bothering some people and being aggressive. We were trying to get him to go to the hospital but he refused,” said Sergeant Pruneda.

Officers coordinated with the man’s family and his sister agreed to give him a ride to Richland. That’s when the situation escalated.

“During the ride he forced her to stop the car and forced the car from her and assaulted her,” said Sergeant Pruneda.

Afterwards, police say he took off in the car down the road. At that point, he was wanted by police for robbery.

Pasco police eventually found the car parked outside the suspect’s friend’s home at the intersection of Road 30 and West Agate Street.

“He barricaded himself in the house,” said Sergeant Pruneda.

Local SWAT teams were called in for backup. Finally, after a couple of hours, he came outside.

He was put under arrest for robbery, assault and domestic violence before being taken to the hospital.

“It’s hard for family members and police when they are not mentally stable and they are acting this way to due to their instability. The sister is a victim in the crime she just wanted to help her brother,” said Sergeant Pruneda. “He is struggling right now. Everyone is trying to help. He just made a mistake.”