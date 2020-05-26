PD: Pasco motorcyclist hit by car, suffering ‘very serious’ leg injury

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — A motorcyclist suffered a “very serious” leg injury Tuesday after he was hit by a car at the intersection of Argent Road and Road 100, said Pasco Police Sgt. Rodrigo Pruneda.

The motorcyclist was traveling behind a different car on Argent when the at-fault driver, who was stopped on Road 100 at the time, tried to cross Argent and hit the motorcyclist from the side around 12:30 p.m.

The driver told police she could not see the motorcyclist behind the passing car.

The motorcyclist, a Pasco man in his 60s, had a severe leg injury that was not life-threatening. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver, an adult female, was cited for failure to stop. Her name was not immediately available.

