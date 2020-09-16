PD: Sex offender moves to Kennewick after serving prison sentence

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A convicted sex offender has moved to Kennewick after serving time in prison for child molestation and dealing in child pornography.

Shawn Michael Whitehead, 41, is now living in the 5200 block of West Canal Dr., the Kennewick Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

Whitehead is a level 3 sex offender, which means he’s considered high-risk for becoming a repeat offender. He has finished serving his prison sentence but will remain on a structured Department of Corrections supervision program for 36 months.

Police are releasing this information to promote safety by keeping the public informed.

“Abuse by citizens of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass a registered sex offender will not be tolerated and could end our ability to do community notifications,” police said in the release.

Police urge residents to call 911 if they see suspicious or illegal activity.