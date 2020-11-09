PD: Walla Walla man arrested for stealing cars

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – A 53-year-old Walla Walla man was arrested Monday morning for vehicle theft after being caught breaking into a garage.

Find more Walla Walla news here.

According to Sergeant Eric Knudson with the Walla Walla Police Department, around 4 a.m. a burglary was reported and officers were sent to the 700 block of Village Way to investigate.

A resident there told police he was awoken by someone in his garage. He said a man had entered his kitchen and taken the keys to his 2019 Chevrolet Equinox.

The suspect, 53-year-old Ronald L. Olson, allegedly drove the Equinox down the street before coming back to the victim’s home to try to steal another car, a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro.

Olson got away before police arrived. However, not more than an hour later, officers found him driving a red Ford F150 near Chase Avenue and McAuliff Street.

Police determined the Ford had also recently been stolen, from the 200 block of Madison Street.

RELATED: Walla Walla sergeant recovering from cancer raises funds for research alongside other officers

Olson was arrested for burglary, theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and for driving on a suspended license.

He’s also accused of stealing power tools from the home on Village Way.

He was taken to the Walla Walla County Corrections facility as the investigation continues.

Click here for more local news.