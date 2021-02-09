Pasco City Council approves renovations for Peanuts Park

Image Courtesy: City of Pasco These illustrations display planned renovations approved for Peanuts Park in Downtown Pasco, Washington on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

PASCO, Wash. — According to a press release by the City of Pasco, a $5.8 million bid to renovate Peanuts Park and the Pasco Farmers Market Pavilion was approved by the city council.

Located at 109 S 4th Ave just south of Lewis St, Peanuts Park is a one-acre plaza connected to the Farmer’s Market that’s considered a staple of the region by many locals. According to the release, giving Peanuts Park a facelift has been an important goal of the Pasco City Council for some time now.

The bid, which was submitted by a local company called Booth & Sons Construction, includes the replacement of the 1970s era concrete features of the park, new covers to aid the Farmer’s Market area and improved infrastructure to better support food trucks and events.

Funding for this project comes from a variety of resources on the state and federal levels. Officials say that a significant portion of the funding comes from a federal Community Block Grant loan. Legislative appropriations were also secured by the Pasco City Council from the State of Washington. Supplemental funding will come directly from the city’s general fund.

City officials are supposed to work closely with businesses in the area to ensure a smooth process throughout renovations. They’ll also coordinate with the Downtown Pasco Development Authority and local media to ensure the public is aptly informed about development progress over the course of 2021.

The Lewis Street Overpass is set for construction in early-2021 as well. Combined, these two initiatives are set to invest $30 million in the Downtown Pasco area. The city also recently created an application available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for Pascoans looking to keep informed and connected with city officials about what’s going on in the community.

