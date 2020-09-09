Pearl Hill, Cold Springs fires burn more land in days than all fires in Washington last year

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. – The Pearl Hill and Cold Springs fires, burning in Douglas and Okanogan counties respectively, have collectively burned an estimated 337,000 acres – more than double the total amount of land burned across Washington in 2019.

“We’ve had hurricane-force winds across eastern Washington that have helped fires spread quickly and unpredictably and it’s not letting up for several days. This unfortunately grounded our planes and helicopters,” said Hilary Franz, Washington’s Commissioner of Public Lands, “Obviously, the destruction that we’ve seen is just heartbreaking. We’ve had 300,000 acres burned overnight basically, in the past 24 hours – that’s more than double last year’s total acreage that burned.”

RELATED: DNR closes recreation on eastern Washington lands due to fire danger

In Douglas County, the Pearl Hill Fire has burned at least 174,000 acres as of Tuesday night, according to Incident Commander Leonard Johnson. Meanwhile, the Cold Springs Fire in neighboring Okanogan County has burned at least 163,000 acres as of Wednesday morning, according to Incident Commander Dean Kiefer. Combined, the fires have stretched across at least 337,000 acres.

Evacuation orders for both fires remain in place. Okanogan County officials created an interactive map which shows evacuation order in regards to the Cold Springs fire. You can also check evacuations in Okanogan County by going to www.okanogandem.org and clicking on the incidents tab.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is tweeting and posting on Facebook about the most current evacuations related to the Pearl Hill Fire.

According the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, structures have been damaged in Bridgeport, but not in Mansfield.

“Significant loss of primary residences occurred within the City of Bridgeport. No losses have occurred within the Town of Mansfield. Confirmed number of losses will be available in the coming days. No reported livestock losses at this time,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wrote on their Facebook page.

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have been unable to do a complete survey of the damage and it’s still unknown exactly how many structures have been burned. We do know there are burned bridges and roadways which the county will have to examine to make sure they are safe for travel.

Cold Springs Fire Information Officer, Jeff Sevigney, confirmed with KAPP-KVEW a similar situation Okanogan County. While they know several structures and outbuildings have been lost, officials have been unable to do a complete survey of the damage because resources are stretched thin from trying to fight the fire.

According to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, damage to fiber optic cables has been causing internet issues. They posted on Facebook explaining the internet has been mostly restored, but may be slow.

Communications Situation Report (SHORT VERSION): – Internet has largely been restored, reduced speed, but working. -… Posted by Okanogan County Sheriff Office on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

The Pearl Hill Fire started Monday afternoon after the Cold Springs Fire jumped the Columbia River and quickly spread.

As of Wednesday morning, the Pearl Hill Fire is 10 percent contained, but there’s still no containment on the Cold Springs Fire.

Upwards of twenty firefighters from the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla were sent to that area to help.

RELATED: Tri-Cities, Walla Walla firefighters travel to help with Pearl Hill, Cold Springs fires

Northwest Incident Management Team 6, which manages the Pearl Hill Fire, is also now assuming command of the Apple Acres Fire located in nearby Chelan County, which according to Fire Information Officer Wayne Patterson, is 35% contained and has burned around 6,300 acres.

At this time, Patterson explained, the Apple Acres Fire is not expected to combine with the Pearl Hill fire.