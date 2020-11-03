Pedestrian run over by Yakima County deputy identified as Toppenish woman

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – A pedestrian who was lying in the street before being struck and killed by a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been identified as a 44-year-old Toppenish woman.

According to Washington State Patrol officials, Jamie L. Jackson was lying in the eastbound lane of Fort Road at the Becker Road intersection when 36-year-old Deputy Gilberto Bazan, driving a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office SUV, ran her over around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Jackson was taken to Astria Toppenish Hospital where she later died. The deputy was not injured.

According to the Yakima Herald, Deputy Bazan has been placed on administrative leave as WSP’s investigation gets underway. They also report that Sheriff Robert Udell indicated there were signs that she may have also been struck by another vehicle prior to being hit by their deputy.

