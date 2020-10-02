Pedestrian hit by car on Columbia Center Boulevard is gravely injured, Richland police say

David Mann by David Mann

Credit: Richland Police Department

RICHLAND, Wash. — A man suffered was severely injured after being hit by a car while walking across Columbia Center Boulevard Friday afternoon.

Richland police say the man was trying to cross Columbia Center Boulevard near the State Route 240 onramps when he was hit by a northbound passenger car around 2:20 p.m. Police say he was J-walking when he was hit.

The driver who hit him was cooperative, and police do not have reason to believe drugs or alcohol played a factor.

The man was rushed to Kadlec Medical Center with injuries that appeared life-threatening. Police did not provide any descriptive information about him.

At about 3:30 p.m., police said on social media that they expected to be on scene for “an extended amount of time.” They warned drivers to expect delays in the area.