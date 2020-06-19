Pendleton Round-Up canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

David Mann by David Mann

PENDLETON, Wash. — The 110th annual Pendleton Round-Up has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is only the the third year in the Round-Up’s history that the event will not be held in the second full week of September.

The 104th Happy Canyon Indian Pageant and Wild West Show is also canceled.

“We are disappointed to announce that current health and safety restrictions preclude us from hosting the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon in our traditional way this September. Round-Up and Happy Canyon have been a celebration of community and a catalyst to support education, local not for profits, service organizations, and provide direct benefits to the regional economy. It is disheartening the events will not take place in 2020 for all involved,” event organizers said in a news release.

Organizers said the decision to cancel the event was difficult, but that it is in the best interest for the health and safety of the community, volunteers, tribal participants, vendors, sponsors and contestants.

