PENDLETON, Oreg – After scattered showers have been coming in and out for the past few days, the holiday weekend is looking at some sunshine for Northeastern Oregon.

Pendleton will be dealing with some patchy/freezing fog tonight into Friday morning. After that we should see some sunshine throughout the area, with winds will remain light for the next week at least. Those light winds could still result in occasional foggy conditions. A warming trend will be hitting next week with upper 40’s and lower 50’s hitting the region.

As usual, Hermiston is a little cooler than Pendleton, with similar conditions. Patchy/freezing fog through Friday morning with some clearing later in the day. Staying cool for your MLK weekend, with a warming trend and nice conditions coming next week!

