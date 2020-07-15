Pendleton firefighters rescue cat from burning home

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

PC: Pendleton Professional Firefighters Local 2296

PENDLETON, Ore. – Firefighters in Pendleton rushed into action early Wednesday morning to put out a fire at a residence, and they made a rescue in the process.

According to Pendleton Professional Firefighters Local 2296, the fire broke out at a structure on South Hill at SW 7th St & SW Hailey Ave.

Fortunately, there have been no injuries reported, and firefighters were able to rescue a cat from the scene.

KAPP-KVEW has reached out to firefighters to find out if they have determined the cause of the fire.

Comments

comments