Pendleton inmate fears he’ll die from COVID-19 while in prison

Dru Miller by Dru Miller

PENDLETON, Ore. – We’ve seen a huge Coronavirus outbreak at correctional centers in Oregon, prompting some inmates to advocate for early release because they’re worried about the risk of catching and dying from virus.

Mylo Lupoli, an inmate at the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution claims there are twice as many positive cases of COVID-19 than reported by the Oregon Department of Corrections.

“When they say there’s only been like almost 200 that test positive that’s a bunch of s*** man. I mean there is probably about 400 that have tested positive so far, that’s my minimum guess,” said Lupoli.

According to Jackie Garton, ESSII to the Superintendent Institution ADA Coordinator, out of the 404 adults in custody that were tested for COVID-19 there are 184 that tested positive.

“In total, 184 AIC’s tested positive and 208 AIC’s tested negative with 9 test results pending. We’ve had 17 total staff, since the onset, test positive for COVID-19,” said Garton.

We asked Mr. Lupoli if he could give examples to support his claim that the disease is spreading.

“We would go into the multi-room to get our tray and take it back to our cell. All the people that were serving had previously tested positive for COVID, and we’re serving us our food,” said Lupoli.

Oregon’s DOC says the inmates who are symptomatic are isolated.

Medical isolation refers to confining a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case. Ideally, to a single cell with solid walls and a solid door that closes, to prevent contact with others and to reduce the risk of transmission. Medical isolation ends when the individual meets pre-established clinical and/or testing criteria for release from isolation, in consultation with clinical providers and public health officials. In this context, isolation does NOT refer to punitive isolation for behavioral infractions within the custodial setting.

“We’re following the DOC medical doctors who are working with the Oregon Health Authority and the protocols that they had established by the Center for Disease Control. So AIC’s who are symptomatic are being isolated in the medical isolation unit. And that’s been repurposed for this emergency, and it’s separate from the rest of the AIC general population,” said Garton.

Governor Brown has instructed Oregon Department of Corrections to identify those most vulnerable that met specific criteria including certain amount of time till release and considered to be medically vulnerable.

Mylo Lupoli did not meet those requirements despite having a few years left and medical complications.

“There are elderly that have problems like I have, I mean come in man. I got four years left and I don’t want to die in here. I want to see my family. I wanna see my kids. I want to hold them. I want to hug them. I haven’t seen them in two years, you know and there’s a bunch of us in here that don’t have more than four years. We ain’t gonna make it if we get this s*** we’re dead you know,” said Lupoli.

The Oregon Department of Corrections has a COVID-19 tracking tool. You can learn more about the number of cases and their response here.

