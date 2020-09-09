Pendleton NWS confirms wind caused tree to fall on camping trailer, killing one man

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

Ochoco National Forest. Photo provided by the Forest Service.

PRINEVILLE, Ore. – A hunter was killed Monday night when a tree to fell on his camping trailer in Oregon. The National Weather Service in Pendleton confirmed that wind caused the tree to fall on the trailer, which trapped the man inside. There were attempts to extricate him, but he had been killed.

According to reporting by KTVZ , the Silver Lake man was identified as 76-year-old Jack Milton-Bryce Pierson. They say he had been camping in the Ochoco National Forest off Forest Service Road 22 when the tree came down.

The group Pierson was with had to drive to find cell service to call 911.

No one else was injured.

A windstorm that swept through the area caused other trees to fall as well.