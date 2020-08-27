Pendleton prison inmate infected with COVID-19 dies

PENDLETON, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Corrections says another inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

The department said the man, who was an inmate at the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton, died at a hospital on Wednesday evening.

Oregon DOC didn’t provide any identifying details about the man except for that he was ‘between 50 and 60 years old.’ A medical examiner is tasked with confirming his cause of death.

The Oregon DOC said he is the fifth inmate to die who tested positive for COVID-19.

With around 14,000 inmates in custody in 14 institution across Oregon, the department has put in place a COVID-19 response plan which includes cleaning and disinfecting facilities ‘numerous’ times a day, displaying informational posters about hygiene and encouraging social distancing ‘to the extent possible.’

Masks are also required for employees and inmates, and health screenings are in place for staff before they enter facilities. Visitors are not currently allowed.